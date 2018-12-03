Two senior high school students of De La Salle-Lipa were among the fatalities in the early morning mishap

Published 9:14 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three people died and 15 others sustained multiple injuries after a van carrying students of De La Salle-Lipa figured in an accident along the Star (Southern Tagalog Arterial Road) Tollway early Monday morning, December 3.

Chief Inspector Wilfredo Sacmar, of the Highway Patrol Group, identified the fatalities as Maxine Guinevere Vivas, 17 years old; Ma. Kristina Paula Mercurio, 18; and the van driver Danilo Manalo, 68.

The 15 injured victims were rushed to different hospitals in the area.

According to reports, the private Nissan Commuter van with plate number NDS 6161 was travelling in the southbound lane of KM 75 in Barangay Bugtong, Lipa City, when one of its tires exploded around 6:30 am.

The van lost control and rolled several times.

A statement released by De La Salle-Lipa said that the passengers were: 14 students of the school, two faculty members and a parent of one of the students. Vivas and Mercurio were in senior high school.

“This tragedy has deeply touched the De La Salle Lipa Community and our hearts reach out to the families of the victims as we join them in this time of sorrow and grief. Together, and by association, we continue to pray for strength, courage and the guidance of our Lord,” the school's statement read. – Rappler.com