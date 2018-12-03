The DPWH says Boracay's main road, a 4.1-km stretch, is nearly complete but the rest of the 20-km circumferential road will take another year

Published 10:41 PM, December 03, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The 4.1-kilometer Boracay main road widening is 97% complete, the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) said Monday, December 3.

The P490-million project will be finished this December as part of the massive efforts to rehabilitate the island resort.

The road widening and the laying of 1,273 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes from Cagban port in Barangay Manoc-Manoc to Elizalde property in Station 1 in Barangay Balabag started on June 29.

“May mga konting intersection, sidewalk at drainages na kailangang tapusin itong Disyembre. Kung ordinaryong drainage pipes ang nilagay natin, aabutin tayo siguro ng mahigit isang taon bago matapos ang main road improvement,” said Aklan District Engineer Noel Puentebella on December 3.

(There are still intersections, sidewalks, and drainages we need to finish this December. If these were ordinary pipe, we would have taken a year to finish the main road improvement.)

The first phase of circumferential road covering the Boracay main road includes installation of new drainages, bike lanes, street lights, pipes, walkways and plant strips.

From April to June, DPWH and the provincial government workers removed and cleared obstructions within the 12-meter road right of way.

Power and telecommunication companies in the island also installed and relocated their electric posts and wires while water service providers replaced their old pipes.

Puentebella reiterated that DPWH is committed to complete the 20-kilometer road encompassing the circumferential road in the island until 2020 for the “Build Build Build” program of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Funds for the Phase II road improvement from Elizalde property to CityMall Boracay (Balabag) and from Crossing Rotunda to Tambisaan port in Manoc-Manoc amounting to P300-million are also expected to be released this month.

“Para makaumpisa tayo sa susunod na buwan at makumpleto ang circumferential road mula Manoc-Manoc hanggang Balabag,” Puentebella added. (This is so we can start next month and complete the circumferential road from Manoc-Manoc up to Balabag.)

The agency also opened the circumferential road in Bulabog in Balabag to motorists and vehicles on October 26 as alternate route to Barangay Yapak and Mount Luho.