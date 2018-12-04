Watch the hearing live on Tuesday, December 4, at 12 nn

Published 12:06 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services on Tuesday, December 4, is set to conduct a hearing on the government policies regarding the newly opened Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

Senator Grace Poe, committee chairperson, will lead the congressional inquiry, following her filing of Senate Resolution 954.

Inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte on November 5, the PITX opened shop on November 10. It houses transportation bays for buses, jeepneys, and UV Express shuttles, as well as commercial spaces and office buildings. (READ: Here's your Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange guide)

The modern terminal is still on partial operations, with bus operators still adjusting to the new policy of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. (READ: Lahat ba ng bus kailangang dumaan sa PITX?)

Watch the hearing here. – Rappler.com