The Clark International Airport was named after the late president – the father of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo – in 2001, but was reverted back to its original name in 2011

Published 11:28 AM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Monday, December 3, approved the bill that seeks to revert the name of the Clark International Airport to the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport, after the late president and father of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

A total of 199 legislators voted yes during the third and final reading of House Bill (HB) 8649. No one voted no or abstained from voting.

Macapagal is the 9th president of the Philippines, serving from 1961 to 1965. Arroyo became the 14th president from 2001 to 2010.

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) first renamed the Clark International Airport to the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport in 2001, when Arroyo was president. The Macapagals hail from Lubao, Pampanga.

In 2011, during the term of then president Benigno Aquino III, the CIAC reverted the airport’s name back to Clark International Airport.

Clark International Airport, Metro Manila’s second main gateway, saw a record high of over 1.5 million passengers passing through its facility in 2017. – Rappler.com