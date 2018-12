Sominot town Councilor Romeo Mainar Sr is gunned down in Bobongan village in Ramon Magsaysay town, say police

Published 3:25 PM, December 04, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding men on Tuesday, December 4, gunned down a town councilor in Zamboanga del Sur, police said.

In a spot report, Police Regional Office 9 (PRO-9) identified the victim as Councilor Romeo Mainar Sr of Sominot, Zamboanga del Sur.

PRO-9 said Mainar was shot dead by the riding- in-tandem suspects past noon in Barangay Bobongan in Ramon Magsaysay town.

“Personnel of Ramon Magsaysay MPS and Sominot MPS are now conducting hot pursuit and dragnet operation to the fleeing suspects,” PRO-9 said. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com