Francis de Leon, known to his co-workers at the Department of Education as 'an example and inspiration to reformists in government,' was killed just a few blocks from his home Marikina

Published 4:46 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has offered a P500,000-reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the killer of Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) graduate student Francis de Leon.

Teodoro offered the reward 3 days after the 23-year-old De Leon was found dead with stab wounds just minutes away from his home in Barangay Concepcion, Marikina City.

Senior Superintendent Roger Quesada, Marikina police chief, is eyeing robbery as the possible motive for the killing since De Leon’s mobile phone was missing, though his laptop was left behind.

Police investigators said they did not find any defense wound on the victim. A defense wound suggests that the victim tried to defend himself from the assailant.

De Leon worked at the Department of Education (DepEd) where he "laid the foundations for contingency planning for the public education sector and the Disaster Management Group of the Department of Education's Central Office, guided his areas of responsibility – CAR and NCR, and many more," the department said in a statement on the day De Leon's death was reported.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, DepEd condemned the "senseless killing" and urged authorities to speed up the resolution of the case.

DepEd described De Leon as someone who "dedicated his 23-year life to imagining and creating a more safe, resilient, and just world" and "an example and inspiration to reformists in government."

"He is fondly remembered and sorely missed not only by those he worked for and with in the DepEd's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service, but also the countless others whose lives he touched and protected" the DepEd said.

It added: "He knew that the taking of lives and dreams, through action or inaction, and inflicting suffering can and never should be justified nor tolerated. He knew that justice could only truly be served by just laws under a free government. He knew that justice was not defined by revenge, but by societal transformation. We call upon the authorities to give him, and his family, this. We call for a speedy, thorough, and just resolution to his case." – Rappler.com