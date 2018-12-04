Senate President Vicente Sotto III is 'doubtful' that the proposed 2019 budget will be passed into law by year-end

Published 6:45 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With barely a month left before the year ends, the Senate on Tuesday, December 4, began its plenary deliberations on the proposed P3.757-trillion 2019 national budget.

The Senate is pressed for time to pass the budget within the year, admitted Senate finance committee chairperson Loren Legarda in her sponsorship speech. Despite this, she said the Senate would still perform its duty.

"While pressed for time, we shall nevertheless perform our duty to pass a budget that is geared towards our collective desire to provide our people with programs and services that would usher in personal growth, community development, and national progress," Legarda said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III is "doubtful" that the 2019 budget would be approved by year-end. At the very least, Sotto said the Senate could pass it on 3rd reading.

"Perhaps only until 3rd reading, but bicam (bicameral conference committee) and ratification is impossible," Sotto said in a text message.

The Senate is set to conduct marathon debates starting Wednesday, December 5. Congress, however, is set to adjourn for Christmas break on December 15. Lawmakers will be back on January 14, 2019.

If the proposed budget is not passed on time, the government would have to operate under a reenacted budget for 2019, which is an election year.

The House was behind schedule in approving the 2019 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) or the proposed budget for next year. The chamber approved it on 2nd reading on October 3 but passed the bill on final reading only on November 20.

Under the rules, the GAB must first be passed in the House before it is transmitted to the Senate.

The proposed budget for 2019 is P10 billion lower than the 2018 national budget of P3.767 trillion. Legarda said next year's allocation limits new appropriations to programs that are ready for implementation within the fiscal year. – Rappler.com