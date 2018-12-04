The Cabinet meeting tackles the recommendation of Duterte's economic managers to push through with the hike, to be implemented on January 1, 2019

Published 7:46 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte approved the second round of diesel and gasoline excise tax hikes during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 4, Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

The meeting, ongoing as of posting, tackled the recommendation of Duterte's economic managers to push through with the hike, to be implemented on January 1, 2019.

"He (Duterte) said he'll sign it," Pernia said when Rappler sought a confirmation.

Asked earlier to confirm the discussion in the Cabinet meeting, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Malacañang would release a statement.

The economic team had previously recommended suspending the hike but took it back only last Thursday, November 9.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law, the excise taxes on diesel and gasoline would be increased by P2 per liter effective January 1, 2019. It would also be hiked by another P1.50 per liter in 2020.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) said its recommendation to push through with the hike comes in light of the decline in world oil prices.

"Dubai crude oil prices have gone down by 14% from an average of $79 per barrel in October down to $68 per barrel so far in November," said the DBCC.

The oil futures market projects oil prices to go down further to $60 per barrel in 2019.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III had also said the DBCC considered the "adverse impact" on revenues and expenditures for 2019 should the government suspend the hike. – Rappler.com