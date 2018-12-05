The Judicial and Bar Council is interviewing 6 applicants for the slot of retiring Associate Justice Noel Tijam

Published 8:00 AM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is interviewing candidates vying for the Supreme Court (SC) slot that will be vacated by Associate Justice Noel Tijam, who will retire in January 2019.

Six of the 20 applicants will be interviewed by the JBC on Wednesday, December 5. Four of them are coming from the Court of Appeals: Justices Ramon Bato Jr, Ramon Cruz, Eduardo Peralta Jr, and Ricardo Rosario.

The other two are Sandiganbayan presiding justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and anti-graft court justice Efren dela Cruz.

Excluding his choices for chief justice, whoever will replace Tijam will be President Rodrigo Duterte's eighth appointee to the Court. – Rappler.com