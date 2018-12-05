Police nab the suspects in the killing of Francis de Leon 4 days after the incident

Published 1:12 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police have arrested two suspects in the killing of Ateneo de Manila University graduate student Francis de Leon in Marikina City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday, December 5.

The NCRPO Public Information Office confirmed to Rappler that two suspects – yet to be named as of posting – were arrested in Barangay Tumana in Marikina City.

NCRPO head Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar is set to hold a briefing on the arrest of the suspects in Marikina early Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old De Leon, believed to be a robbery victim, was found dead with stab wounds just minutes away from his home in Barangay Concepcion, Marikina City, on December 1.

The arrest of the suspect comes a day after Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro offered a P500,000-bounty on De Leon’s killer.

Before he pursued graduate studies at ADMU, De Leon worked for over a year at the Department of Education's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS).



The DepEd strongly condemned the killing and expressed its condolences to the family of De Leon, who worked with the department for over a year.

"DepEd deplores the tragic loss of such a young life and earnestly seeks that the long arm of the law will immediately lead to the arrest of the perpetrator/s,"it said in a statement on Wednesday, December 5. – Rappler.com