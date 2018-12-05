House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya says the input of lawmakers from Mindanao 'will carry much weight during the deliberations' on another martial law extension in the region

Published 12:26 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said on Wednesday, December 5, that she would recommend a third extension of martial law in Mindanao if President Rodrigo Duterte requests it.

“If it comes to our chamber, I will recommend that we pass it,” Arroyo told reporters in an ambush interview on Wednesday.

The former president now Pampanga 2nd District congresswoman made the statement two days after the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) said they would recommend another extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Duterte has been waiting for the recommendation of the police and the military before he decides to ask Congress for a third extension of martial law in Mindanao, which will lapse on December 31.

The AFP and the PNP were given the entire November to survey Mindanaoans on the ground for their sentiments on military rule.

Both agencies have repeatedly said that locals support the measure. The AFP has even compiled statements of local officials backing martial law to bolster its recommendation.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after government troops clashed with homegrown terrorists clashed in Marawi City on May 23, 2017. (WATCH: Marawi in 360: Inside the war zone)

The 17th Congress, dominated by administration allies, had granted Duterte's request for an initial 5-month martial law extension, which ended on December 31, 2017, and a second extension until December 31 this year.

In a separate statement, House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr said that should Duterte decide to ask Congress for another extension, “then chances are, it shall be given.”

“The concurrence will be expedited if the military and the police will renew their commitment to respect the constitutional rights of every individual in the territory covered by the declaration,” said Andaya, Camarines Sur 1st District Representative.

“The inputs and views of the congressmen from Mindanao, who represent the people directly affected, will carry much weight during the deliberations,” he added. – Rappler.com.