The Department of National Defense, military, and police are united in recommending a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao

Published 2:01 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved "in principle" the recommendation of the military, police, and the Department of National Defense (DND) to ask for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

"Yes, in principle," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday, December 5, when asked if the President had approved the recommendations of the security officials.

The recommendations were discussed in a small meeting Duterte held with select officials on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 4.

Lorenzana said he "asked for a one-year extension, following the joint recommendation of the CSAFP (chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines) and CPNP (chief of Philippne National Police)."

He confirmed that the AFP and PNP recommended a one-year extension still covering the region of Mindanao in their letter to Duterte.

"Time frame is one year, same geographic area as now," said Lorenzana.

The united front of the 3 major security and defense institutions increases the chances that Duterte will ask Congress for an extension of military rule.

Duterte has said that he would base his decision on martial law on the recommendations of his security officials.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday that Duterte has yet to make a final decision on martial law extension.

"He is still studying it. Wait for the announcement," he said in a message to reporters.

Lorenzana also said that nothing is final until Duterte sends Congress a letter asking for an extension.

Defending extension

The defense chief had previously said that a lengthened period of martial law would help ensure a peaceful Bangsamoro law plebiscite on January 21, 2019, and mid-term elections in May 2019.

He said that the AFP and PNP had consulted local government officials in Mindanao on whether they would agree to a martial law extension in their region.

Martial law has been in place for more than a year and 6 months in Mindanao. Duterte first declared martial law on May 23, 2017, when the Marawi crisis erupted.

After a 60-day period, Duterte asked for and was given by Congress a 5-month extension, given that Muslim extremists continued to occupy the city.

But even when Marawi was liberated from terrorists in October 2017, Congress still granted Duterte's second request, this time for a one-year extension.

Duterte had this time cited the threat posed by communists to Mindanao, not just violence caused by Muslim extremist groups.

If Duterte asks for yet another extension, it will be the 3rd such request.

House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has said she would likely back an extension if Duterte asks for it. – Rappler.com