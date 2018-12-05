DOH Calabarzon Regional Director Eduardo Janairo says counselling, proper nutrition assessment, and education of patients will be included in nutrition programs

Published 1:54 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Calabarzon is eyeing the establishment of malnutrition wards in several hospitals to combat the increase of patients who are malnourished during hospital stays, its Regional Director Eduardo Janairo said.

In a statement Tuesday night, December 4, Janairo said this would be a priority for the department in 2019. The malnutrition wards will include counselling, proper nutrition assessment, intervention, and patient education. (FAST FACTS: What has the government done to alleviate malnutrition?)

“Malnutrition is a perennial concern in hospitals and we need to lessen or put a stop to this health problem. Nutritional assessment and screening must be done to identify and immediately provide treatment to patients at risk”, Janairo said.

Regional Coordinator of Health Facility Operation and Development Unit Wyda Berina said assessments and priority hospitals have been evaluated as part of efforts to create a unified strategy to combat malnutrition. (READ: PH ‘not performing well’ in fight vs different forms of malnutrition)

Among the priority hospitals identified for the program were Bacoor District Hospital, Binangonan Municipal Hospital, Laguna Medical Center, and Maria L Eleazar District Hospital.

Berina said the DOH’s regional office will also provide hospitals with technical assistance when implementing nutritional programs.

The nutrition programs will also include “family-centered nutrition management and education” for patients and caregivers in the hospital.

Apart from this, the program also wants to teach individuals good nutritional practices to help sustain proper nutrition after they leave hospitals.

Meanwhile, Bernia said technical assistance will also be provided to hospitals to create a hospital network system. – Rappler.com