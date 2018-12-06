Bedejim Abdullah, an imam of Muslim cadets at the Philippine Military Academy, was instrumental in setting up the first mosque in Baguio City and helped coordinate peace events with other religious leaders

Published 2:29 PM, December 06, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Bedejim Abdullah, a popular and unconventional imam in Baguio, was gunned down Thursday noon, December 6, at Kayang Street here.

Abdullah was shot twice in the head and thrice in the body by a still-unidentified assailant in a crowded street in central Baguio.

He was wearing his Philippine Military Academy (PMA) biking gear when he was shot down.

Abdullah was an imam of Muslim cadets at the PMA. He was also a guardian and counselor of Muslim members of the Baguio City Jail.

He also hosted a radio program on Muslim affairs in a local station here.

“You are a big loss to us, our teacher and great daeyah sheikh,” said Abdul Karum Muripaga, an Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (Alive) teacher here.

“He is the among the first known daeya in the country,” he added.

Abdullah was instrumental in setting up the first mosque in the city along Sepic Road.

He also helped coordinate peace events in the city with other religious leaders.

Bedejim, as he is fondly known, was an avid cyclist and a nature trekker. – Rappler.com