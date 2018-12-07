Police nab the two on Thursday night, December 6, in Bacoor, Cavite

Published 10:05 AM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Rey Casambre and his wife Corazon Mercado Casambre were arrested by police Thursday night, December 6, along Molino Boulevard in Bacoor, Cavite.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) NCR Chief Senior Superintendent Arnold Thomas Ibay confirmed this in a text message to Rappler on Friday, December 7.

Casambre and his wife are currently being held at the CIDG NCR center in Camp Crame.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com