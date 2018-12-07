The shabu laboratory, discovered in a rented house in the posh San Juan subdivision, is estimated to produce 30 kilos of illegal drugs a week

Published 11:26 AM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police seized around P204 million worth of chemicals and equipment allegedly used to manufacture illegal drugs during a raid at a suspected shabu laboratory inside North Greenhills in San Juan City on Thursday, December 6.

Chief Superintendent Bernabe Balba, Eastern Police District ( EPD) director, said no one was arrested during the raid but police received information that a certain Philip Jacob Nocum rented the house.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 152 Executive Judge Danilo Cruz , cops raided the house in the posh subdivision around 7:30 am on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Dindo Reyes, San Juan police chief, said they found chemicals, shabu mixer, and other shabu-making equipment in the two-story rented house.

It was learned that Nocum lived in the house since August, and made a P960,000-advance payment for 8 months rental.

"Nahanap niya itong bahay na ito na pinarerentahan through online. Ang kontrata nya sa may-ari ay one year rental at bayad siya for 8 monts simula ng umupa sya noong August," the secretary of the house owner told cops.

National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said police are hunting down Nocum.

Eleazar said shabu residue was found in the laboratory and that a big-time drug syndicate operated the lab.

The laboratory is estimated to produce 30 kilos of shabu a week or about P90 million worth of wholesale drugs, Eleazar said.

Authorities seized from the laboratory sacks of off-white powder, acetone, multiple gallon containers, a still unidentified liquid chemical, and sacks and boxes bearing Chinese characters.

Several homeowners reportedly complained about the strong fumes of acid coming from the rented house, especially during wee hours, police said.

Reyes said the raid was carried out following the arrest of Kim Jeong Hee and his Filipino partner Marvin Yu during a series of raids on November 28. This led to the retrieval of several gallons of chemicals and equipment loaded in Kim's Toyota Grandia parked in Barangay San Antonio, Ortigas in Pasig City.

The materials and equipment seized in the November 28 raid were estimated to produce P2.2 billion worth of illegal drugs.

On November 29, police conducted another raid at the condominium unit of Kim and seized shabu and chemicals amounting to P13.6 million in Greenhills, San Juan. – Rappler.com