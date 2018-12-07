The police say there might be at least 3 men directly involved in the killing of Bejedim Abdullah, a Muslim cleric at the Philippine Military Academy

Published 5:29 PM, December 07, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Baguio police have set up a task force to solve the killing of Bejedim Abdullah, a much-revered imam here.



The police said there might be at least 3 men directly involved in the killing of Abdullah, who was on his way to his office at the junction of Kayang and Chugum streets before lunch Thursday, December 6.

Chief Inspector Eddie Bagto, commander of the Baguio City Police Office Station 7, said the shooting incident was clearly planned. After the imam fell on the ground during the first burst of gun fire, the suspect went near him and fired at him several times at close range before fleeing toward the Maharlika Livelihood Center.

The police have obtained videos of the incident and testimonies from eyewitnesses. The main assailant also dropped his gun, which then went off and hit a female sales clerk.

Abdullah was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival with two gun wounds on the head and 3 on the body. He was immediately brought to Dagupan City and buried before sunset, according to Muslim laws.

Abdullah served as a Muslim cleric at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and is a preacher at the Discover Islam Baguio, a religious school. He was the vice chairman of the Multi-sectoral Regional Advisory Council of the Police Regional Office in the Cordillera.

“The PMA family, along with its graduates, condemns the killing of Imam Bedejim Abdullah. The Philippine Military Academy recognizes and appreciates his effort for almost 17 years of invaluable support to the command for his altruistic involvement and participation, especially to the Muslim community of this command in providing religious and moral values program in support to the character development of the cadets,” PMA said in a statement.

“We call on the witnesses to the incident to help our local police force identify the gunman and the mastermind in the brutal murder of a well-loved Muslim leader who, sacrificed his time, effort, and resources to make us feel the presence of Muslims in our city,” said Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan. – Rappler.com