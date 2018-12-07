Metro Manila police chief Guillermo Eleazar has also ordered local cops to monitor Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 5:42 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hearing of the newest arrest warrant against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Metro Manila top cop Director Guillermo Eleazar asked for a copy for implementation.

After all, watching over Metro Manila, Eleazar also has jurisdiction over where Trillanes works, at the Senate in Pasay City.

But there was a problem: The warrant was issued in Davao City, the President's bailiwick which is hundreds of miles away.

Speaking to Rappler in a phone interview, Eleazar said he asked Davao cops to send a copy to them through "LBC," the popular shipping company.

Trillanes was ordered arrested by the Davao City court on Friday, December 7, over the criminal case of libel filed against him by presidential son and former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte.

"Pina-LBC ko na sa kanila, just in case kailanganin naming i-implement (I asked them to send it through LBC, just in case we need to implement it)," Eleazar said.

Asked whether they were being too eager to arrest Trillanes, Eleazar said they are only following procedures. He also said that he is not yet sure that his cops could easily execute the order.

Trillanes, Eleazar pointed out, resides in Antipolo, Rizal, which is outside his jurisdiction.

Nonetheless, Eleazar said he already ordered Metro Manila cops to "monitor" Trillanes' movement, just like what the police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) did when the mutineer-turned-senator was stripped of his amnesty by President Duterte.

"Baka bukas dumating, at tsaka pa lang pwede i-implement (Maybe tomorrow it will arrive. That's only when we can implement it)," Eleazar added. – Rappler.com