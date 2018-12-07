The December 6 shootout leads to the death of Highway Patrol Group Region 10 Senior Police Officer 1 Serge de Constantine Maceren and suspect Abdurahim Batawi Adilao

Published 6:36 PM, December 07, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A police officer from the Highway Patrol Group and a suspected criminal were killed in a police flagdown that turned bloody on Thursday afternoon, December 6, at around 3:35 pm.

Killed were HPG Region 10 Senior Police Officer 1 Serge de Constantine Maceren and suspect Abdurahim Batawi Adilao, a resident of Mabalacat, Pampanga province who was renting a place in a subdivision in Upper Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City.

Police operatives from Police Station 4, led by Police Senior Inspector Excyllo Alcantara, said SPO1 Maceren and his partner, SPO2 Lyndie Baltazar, were coming from the City Prosecutors Office. They had filed cases against two vehicle owners who tried to bribe them on Tuesday, December 4.

They noticed Adilao's vehicle had a suspicious plate number, and tailed the suspect's Hyundai Accent with plate number ULI-440 from the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The officers followed Adilao’s vehicle to Masterson Avenue in the Uptown District where the shootout took place.

An investigation showed Adilao dropped off passenger Joan Gomez, who disembarked from the vehicle at a gas station station. Adilao then attempted to move forward but Maceren flagged him down.

Adilao, armed with an M4 Special Operations Assault Rifle (SOAR), fired and shot Maceren.

Baltazar fired back, leading to a gun battle between police and Adilao.

Baltazar was also wounded but is now in stable condition.

Maceren died at 5:30 pm at the J.R. Borja Memorial General Hospital. Adilao, meanwhile, died at 8 pm at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

Adilao is said to be the owner of Kim Tactical Store, a gun shop, and Kim Tactical Security Agency, both in Marawi City. He is also said to be the owner of Quezon City-based Armsquare Guns and Ammo.

The police added two other suspects were aboard Adilao’s vehicle and were said to be subject to an investigation.

“It remains to be investigated if, indeed, there were two other men inside the vehicle of Adilao,” Superintendent Mardy Hortilloza, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office Spokesperson, said.

“We also arrested Gomez who was with Adilao prior to the shooting incident, but she is not cooperating, not speaking,” Hortilloza said.

Hortilloza added they were still trying to piece together what happened, and “if Maceren was shot as he was approaching Adilao’s vehicle."

Hortlloza said that no one is allowed to own or carry firearms because Mindanao is under Martial Law. – Rappler.com