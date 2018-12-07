Local police are trying to serve an arrest warrant for qualified theft, but Andre Santos locks himself up in his house in Marilao town in Bulacan

Published 10:48 PM, December 07, 2018

BULACAN, Philippines – A mayoral candidate in Marilao, Bulacan, Andre Santos, surrendered to a SWAT team on Friday, December 7, after a 20-hour standoff at his home in Barangay Poblacion 2.

Bulacan police director Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna said a team from the local police was set to serve a warrant of arrest against Santos for qualified theft on Thursday evening, but he locked himself up in a room at the second floor of his residence.

Initial reports said that Santos, a former vice mayor, was armed with a gun and a grenade, preventing prohibiting the team from conducting the arrest and prompting a request for additional police force.

Santos' friends from the local police, as well as Bulacan Governor Wilhelmino Sy Alvarado, tried but failed to convince him to surrender.

The suspect later tried to request for media and other personalities to negotiate his surrender. One of the names he requested was former Special Assistant to the President and senatorial candidate Bong Go.

At around 4 pm, a SWAT team assaulted the room where Santos had locked himself up since Thursday evening. Operatives gave warning shots and threw a tear gas at the suspect, which led to his capture. Seized from the suspect was a .45 caliber revolver. – Rappler.com