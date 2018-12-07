Police say the location was allegedly owned by a close relative of Philip Jacob Nocum, the tenant occupying a house which turned out to be a shabu laboratory in North Greenhills

Published 12:23 AM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than 30 kilos of a chemical used to make shabu were seized from the fifth floor of a building in Pasig City on Thursday afternoon, December 6.

Police said it was allegedly owned by a close relative of Philip Jacob Nocum, the tenant occupying the house which turned out to be a shabu laboratory in North Greenhills.

Policemen, armed with a warrant, raided a building in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig around 2:30 p.m, just a few hours after the shabu laboratory raid.

Reports said two people were placed under police custody. They were identified as Jenny Menis Saltat, 49, a personal assistant; and Federico Aquino Palaganas, 38, the security guard of the said building.

The building was raided after an intelligence report said the building was being used as a storage facility for shabu-making chemicals originating from the shabu laboratory in San Juan City.

K-9 dogs were able to trace the chemicals, which were hidden at the sink of the said floor of the building.

The raid yielded 10 small plastic bags and two medium-sized plastic bags with around 15 kilos of suspected chemical precursors and another paper canisters containing about 20 kilos of the same substances.

The security guard told cops the chemicals were brought to the building at least 5 months ago.

The personal assistant and the guard also claimed their bosses were on an out-of-town trip. – Rappler.com