Employees of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will observe a 'no leave and day-off' policy during the holidays

Published 12:23 PM, December 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is set to launch its “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2018” drive to prepare for the influx of passengers this Christmas season.

In a statement on Sunday, December 9, CAAP said it is set to be on a “heightened alert” as it prepares for the surge of airplane passengers starting Monday, December 10, to Saturday, January 5, 2019.

CAAP said it will observe a maximum deployment of service and security personnel during the holiday season. The Office of the Transportation Security, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, and other concerned agencies are also expected to deploy personnel to help ensure a smooth passenger flow during the holidays.

A “no leave and day-off” policy will be implemented for all personnel across the 40 CAAP-managed commercial airports nationwide.

CAAP then reminded travelers not to bring prohibited items to the airport. Passengers must also place all their belongings in their carry-on baggage for faster processing at airport security checkpoints.

In December 2017, CAAP said a total of 6,342,610 domestic and international passengers passed through Philippine airports. Of this number, 3,787,648 travellers arrived or departed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. – Rappler.com