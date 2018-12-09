To mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Vice President Leni Robredo urges all Filipinos to value life and dignity

Published 4:10 PM, December 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, December 9, urged Filipinos to include respect for human rights in their daily lives, citing the Philippines' huge role in the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Monday, December 10, marks the 70th anniversary of the UDHR. The Philippines was one of the 48 countries which signed the document in 1948. (READ: Hate human rights? They protect freedoms you enjoy)

"Ang pagpapahalaga sa bawat buhay, ang respeto para sa dangal ng iba, ang paninindigan para mabigyan ng mabuting pamumuhay ang bawat pamilya – ito ang mga batayang prinsipyo ng UDHR, na kapag tunay nating pag-ibayuhin at palakasin, ay magbubunga ng isang maunlad at malayang lipunan," Robredo said.

(Valuing each life, showing respect for the dignity of others, standing firm in the commitment to give each family a good life – these are the principles of the UDHR. If we strengthen these principles, they will lead to a progressive and free society.)

"Kung muling maipapamalas ng ating bansa ang ating malalim na paggalang sa karapatang pantao, ito ay isang makapangyarihang patotoo ng husay ng ating pagiging Pilipino," the Vice President added.

(If we again exemplify as a country our deep respect for human rights, it would be a powerful reflection of our being Filipino.)

Human rights defenders have been facing challenging times in the Philippines. (READ: Powering through a crisis: Defending human rights under Duterte)

Various groups have said that under President Rodrigo Duterte, the country is experiencing the "worst human rights crisis" since the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' 21-year rule. (READ: Things to know: Human rights in the Philippines)

Amid the situation in the country, Robredo hopes Filipinos will live out the oath enshrined in the UDHR.

"Sa paggunita ng ika-70 anibersaryo ng deklarasyon, nawa'y ito ang ating maging panata: ang pagtaguyod ng karapatang pantao para sa makatao, makabuluhan, at mabuting pagbabago," the Vice President said.

(On the 70th anniversary of the declaration, we hope that this would be our oath: upholding human rights for change that is pro-people, meaningful, and good.) – Rappler.com