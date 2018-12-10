Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign is one way the government is upholding human rights

Published 9:31 AM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang joined the world in marking 70 years since the enactment of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with a message from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The message, labelled as coming from the Presidential Human Rights Secretariat under the Office of the President, was sent to reporters on Monday, December 10, the day of the anniversary.

After recalling that the Philippines has signed 8 of the core treaties of the landmark document and that it has been elected to a 5th term into the United Nations Human Rights Council, Medialdea said President Rodrigo Duterte's banner program against drugs and crime protects human rights of "innocent, law-abiding citizens."

"To protect the lives of the innocent law-abiding citizens of the country, this administration remains unrelenting in its crusade against criminality, corruption, terrorism, insurgency, and the proliferation of illegal drugs that destroy families and the future of the youth," he said.

"In all these, the rule of law is upheld as the guilty are brought before the bar of justice," added Medialdea.

This is consistent with Duterte's messaging in which he vows to protect law-abiding Filipinos but threatens drug addicts and criminals with death.

Human rights advocates, lawmakers, religious leaders, and the academe, however, have pointed out that even drug addicts and criminals have rights and that, in the administration's crackdowns, many are labelled criminals or shot dead without going through a fair trial.

Duterte has retaliated by threatening to shoot human rights activists.

In his message, Medialdea also discussed the administration's efforts to continue delivering social services to the impoverished.

"By effectively implementing responsive programs that broaden people’s access to education, healthcare, employment, shelter, food, and basic utilities and services, the government fulfills its aspiration of a respectable standard of living that benefits the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in Philippine society," he said.

"The government is resolute in uplifting the dignity of every Filipino," Medialdea added.

Duterte himself has yet to issue a message commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

LOOK: Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea's message commemorating anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He says Duterte admin protecting human rights through crusade vs drugs, crime. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/mgl8ubaimn — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) December 10, 2018

– Rappler.com