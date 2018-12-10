The suspect is caught hiding the can of luncheon meat by the convenience store clerk monitoring their CCTV monitoring system

Published 3:09 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 21-year-old has been arrested for stealing Spam luncheon meat, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced on Monday, December 10.

The alleged thief, Junard Dula, was detained by cops after pretending to be a customer and stealing a can of span in a convenience store in Mandala Park, Pleasant Hills, Mandaluyong City.

"[He] took one piece spam luncheon meat worth P199 from display rack and concealed inside of his short pants and left the said store without paying at the cashier," the spot report read.

The store clerk, however, noticed Dula through their store's CCTV monitoring system.

The clerk called for help from their stationed security guard, and the latter was able to capture the suspect. He is set for inquest as of posting time. – Rappler.com