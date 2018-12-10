President Rodrigo Duterte was initially scheduled to attend the afternoon event on Tuesday, December 11, at the Villamor Air Base

Published 3:35 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The historic turnover of the Balangiga Bells from the United States to the Philippine government will be taking place without Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has decided to skip the ceremony, said Malacañang media relations staff on Monday, December 10.

"PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) won't attend the event tomorrow," said Presidential Communications Undersecretary Mia Reyes in a message.

Duterte was supposed to attend the event set for 1:30 pm at the Villamor Air Base on Tuesday, December 11. The ceremony was in his tentative schedule sent to reporters.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana previously said Duterte had told him he would attend, but would not give a speech.

Malacañang has not yet given an explanation for the President's change of plan.

But Lorenzana told Rappler that Duterte decided not to attend the Tuesday ceremony because he has plans to attend a similar ceremony in Balangiga town itself, where the bells came from.

"Originally, he wasn't going there so I encouraged him to appear in Villamor tomorrow," said the defense chief.

The Balangiga Bells are currently on a stopover in Japan, ahead of their return to the Philippines. – Rappler.com