Their motion for reconsideration is junked, but they can still file for an appeal before the Philippine Public Safety College

Published 9:11 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 3 Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy cadets involved in the alleged oral sex scandal inside the police school's grounds appealed their dismissal from service. Their request was denied.

This was confirmed to Rappler by PNP Academy Director Chief Superintendent Chiquito Malayo on Monday, December 10.

"MR yung na-file (They filed an MR) or motion for reconsideration...MR denied," Malayo told Rappler in a text message.

The 3 cadets were first recommended for dismissal on December 3.

What did they do? A PNP Academy junior, one of the three, allegedly ordered two freshmen cadets to perform oral sex for committing violations inside the academy.

While this was going on, the two others, sophomores, reportedly watched and did not lift a finger to intervene. (READ: PNP Academy beatings: Tradition turning into tragedy)

These “violations” inside the academy usually refer to cadets failing to follow orders of their upperclassmen. The corresponding punishments are typically just limited to physical exercises, such as push-ups or laps around the academy’s oval.

Decision still not final: The dismissal is sitll not certain for the 3 as they can still appeal to the Philippine Public Safety College, Malayo explained to Rappler.

Malayo said that if the appeal would be granted, the PPSC can overrule the dismissal recommendation of the PNP Academy.

The PPSC has administrative supervision over the police school. – Rappler.com