Human rights groups call for accountability and justice for the thousands of victims of human rights violations – particularly related to Duterte's bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign

Published 9:39 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To mark the International Human Rights Day, various groups on Monday, December 10, joined protests to condemn the creeping tyranny under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Human rights groups call for accountability and justice for the thousands of victims of violations – particularly related to Duterte's bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign.

In a statement, Karapatan secretary general Tinay Palabay said that it is high time for people to realize that the current administration is “not a government for the people” as it “wilfully violates people’s rights.”

This year's Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The Philippine was one of the 48 countries which first signed the declaration in 1948.

Here are some photos from the protests conducted:

– Rappler.com