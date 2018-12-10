IN PHOTOS: Filipinos urged to resist dictatorship, tyranny on Human Rights Day
Human rights groups call for accountability and justice for the thousands of victims of human rights violations – particularly related to Duterte's bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign
Published 9:39 PM, December 10, 2018
Updated 9:39 PM, December 10, 2018
Protesters burn effigy made by Karapatan and artist group UgatLahi Artist Collective depicting 'Portraits of DuterTyranny' in Mendiola during the International Human Rights Day 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – To mark the International Human Rights Day, various groups on Monday, December 10, joined protests to condemn the creeping tyranny under President Rodrigo Duterte.
Human rights groups call for accountability and justice for the thousands of victims of violations – particularly related to Duterte's bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign.
In a statement, Karapatan secretary general Tinay Palabay said that it is high time for people to realize that the current administration is “not a government for the people” as it “wilfully violates people’s rights.”
This year's Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The Philippine was one of the 48 countries which first signed the declaration in 1948.
Here are some photos from the protests conducted:
Members of progressive groups condemn the killings of farmers and labor leaders, among others. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
Members of church organizations call on justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
Families of victims of extrajudicial killings gather on the International Human Rights Day to call for end of culture of impunity in the Philippines. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
A youth leader calls for respect of indigenous peoples' rights amid alleged violations in far-flung areas in the Philippines. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
RESPECT. A member of Gabriela condemns the government for tagging activism as terrorism. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– Rappler.com