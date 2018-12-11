The Balangiga Bells are finally back home 117 years after American soldiers took them from a church in Eastern Samar as war booty

Published 10:37 AM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After over a century, the Balangiga Bells are finally back home in the Philippines.

The US plane carrying the historic bells arrived past 10:30 am at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Tuesday, December 11.

Ove the decadres, the Philippine government had repeatedly asked its ally to return the historic bells, which were taken by American soldiers from a church in Balangiga town, Eastern Samar, in 1901 as war booty.

After President Rodrigo Duterte asked the US to return the 3 bells during his 2017 State of the Nation Address, the US said it would consider the request, and later agreed to give up the bells to forge a stronger friendship with the Philippines.

The bells would be formally turned over to Philippine authorities Tuesday afternoon, during a ceremony where Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim would be present.

The bells would finally be home when it arrives in Balangiga town on Friday, December 14.

They're not just bells: Before they were carted off, the bells tolled in the church of Balangiga town. Filipinos rang them in 1901 to signal the start of a surprise attack against American troops during the Philippine-American War.

Armed with machetes, Filipinos killed 48 out of 78 American soldiers in Balangiga, handing the US Army one of its biggest defeats at the time.

The Americans retaliated with a campaign to kill Filipino males over the age of 10 in the town. US military officers ordered their troops to turn Balangiga into a "howling wilderness."

Philippine historians estimated that at least 10,000 Filipinos were killed during the retaliatory attack.

What the bells mean: For the Philippines, the bells symbolize Filipinos' courage to stand up to foreign colonizers, while Americans see them as a memorial in honor of their soldiers who were killed at the time.

The US called its act of returning the bells “a demonstration of US commitment to the friendship and partnership, and the alliance” with the Philippines.

For the Philippine defense department, the bells’ long-awaited return is a cue to "heal the wounds" left by the 1901 incident. “In this ever-changing world, it is time to heal the wounds of the past, move on, and look to the future,” it said. – Rappler.com