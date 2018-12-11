(UPDATED) Police say that based on the initial investigation, James Alvarez, who was with a team doing research on the Mt Apo, had difficulty breathing prior to his death

Published 10:29 AM, December 11, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Police authorities in North Cotabato said they were continuing the investigation into the death of a 27-year-old biologist from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) in Mount Apo in Kidapawan City last week.

Superintendent Ramil Hojilla, the police director of Kidapawan City, said that based on the initial investigation, it appeared that James Alvarez struggled for air while he his team were conducting research on Mt Apo on December 7.

He said Alvarez's team – consisting of UP students – had been on Mt Apo since December 5.

“They were researching on amphibians and reptiles on Mt Apo when he (Alvarez) experienced nausea, started vomiting, and fell very weak on December 7,” Hojilla said in a radio interview on Monday, December 10.

He said local authorities had no idea about the research as there was no prior coordination with them.

“It was only Kristian James Suetos, a co-researcher of the victim, who contacted us when Alvarez already fell unconscious and was brought down from the peak,” Hojilla added.

He said based on Suetos' account of the incident, it was Alvarez experienced difficulty in breathing and started suffering from nausea and vomiting at around 11 pm of December 7.

He was brought to a hospital in Kidapawan City where he later died, Hojilla said.

Joey Recimilla, the Kidapawan City Tourism Officer, said on Tuesday, December 11, that Alvarez's relatives fetched his remains at the Torreda Funeral Homes that morning.

"They left around 8:30 a.m. for the Davao International Airport in Davao City," he told Rappler.

Recimilla said the post-mortem examination had been completed but he was not privy as to the result.

"The result is with the City Health Office," he added.

Rappler tried but failed to get in touch with Kidapawan City's health office. – Rappler.com