Published 5:20 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than 150,000 former combatants from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) registered to take part in the plebiscite to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), said Commission on Elections (Comelec) Spokesperson James Jimenez on Tuesday, December 11.

On the sidelines of a Bangsamoro forum hosted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Jimenez said this was largely due to the Comelec's decision to relax some of its rules so that former MILF fighters, their families, and those living in MILF camps could register for the plebiscite.

Among these requirements, Jimenez said, was the need for registrants to provide valid identification.

In lieu of presenting a valid government ID, the Comelec instead allowed unit commanders to vouch for fighters under their command.

"We went the extra mile to ensure na 'yung mga dating fighters ay makaboto (that former fighters would be able to vote)…. Remember, these fighters, they were never in any government system so they [don't] have IDs. The only system they were really part of were their cadres and so when we allowed their commanders to vouch for their identities, we got a lot of them in," Jimenez said.

This exception, though, only applies to former combatants and individuals residing in MILF camps.

"Everyone else is a regular voter, so if the other regular voters can abide by the rules, why not them? It's the fighters [who] are in a special circumstance," Jimenez said.

According to Jimenez, a total of 2.8 million voters registered to take part in the plebiscite. This exceeded the poll body's target of 2.5 million. (READ: Gov't, MILF kick off campaign for Bangsamoro plebiscite)

The number is also expected to climb slightly to 2.804 million as the Comelec is currently processing about 99 petitions from neighboring local government units who wish to be included in the proposed new region.

The plebiscite for the BOL is set to take place on two dates. The first voting day will be on January 21, 2019, in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Cotabato City, and Isabela City. The second voting for Lanao del Norte – except Iligan City – and North Cotabato, as well as LGUs that petitioned to be included, will take place on February 6, 2019.

The BOL seeks to abolish the ARMM and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which would have greater fiscal autonomy, a regional government, parliament, and justice system. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright yet bumpy path to peace) – Rappler.com