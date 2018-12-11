Residents were supposedly asked to present identification to attend a campaign event in Cotabato City for the Bangsamoro Organic Law

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on Tuesday, December 11, questioned the "efforts" of some local officials from Cotabato City who supposedly prevented residents from participating in a campaign event held in support of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, in a speech read by MILF Chairman for the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCH) Edward Guerra, said they were "saddened" by the moves allegedly made on Monday, December 10.

They said residents from areas such as Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur were subjected to the "unreasonable requirement" of providing identification in order to enter Cotabato City for the campaign event.

"I am not aware that the constitutional right of citizens in this country to travel can be abridged by the flimsy ground of a lack of identification card," Murad wrote in his speech for the Japan International Cooperation Agency's Bangsamoro forum held on Tuesday.

MILF Peace Panel Chairman Mohagher Iqbal also questioned the need for IDs as civilians were merely taking part in a campaign rally.

"On the part of the civilianswho were going to attend, perhaps there was no need to present documents. It's for a peaceful rally, it's for the BOL. It's about peace, justice, and development in Mindanao, so there is no need for presenting identification cards," Iqbal told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino, on the sidelines of the forum.

Aside from this, the MILF also brought up earlier instances where some local politicians from Cotabato City supposedly sought to block the registration of voters for the plebiscite.

They said similar issues involving the need for IDs and certificates of residency were raised during the registration for the plebiscite. But these documents were supposedly denied by barangay officials who were instructed to do so.

"We are saddened by the action of some local politicians from Cotabato City who have taken every possible means to deprive our people of the right to vote," Murad said in his speech.

'Inclusive law': Government officials and the MILF continue to assure the public that the BOL would benefit both Muslims and non-Muslims. Despite the challenges, they remain confident that the BOL would be ratified.

"Para ito sa lahat. Walang maiiwan, ito ay para sa ating lahat (This is for all. No one will be left behind. This is for all of us)," Iqbal said during the Monday campaign event.

Murad urged the public to give the BOL a chance and to be "objective" when evaluating the landmark law. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright yet bumpy path to peace)

The BOL seeks to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which would have greater fiscal autonomy, a regional government, parliament, and justice system.

Based on the law, the region would be initially composed of the current ARMM – Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur – pending a regional plebiscite.

For possible inclusion in the Bangsamoro region are 6 municipalities of Lanao del Norte and 39 barangays of North Cotabato, provided that the province and their municipalities, respectively, vote to lose jurisdiction over them. These areas previously voted to be included in the ARMM during the 2001 plebiscite under Republic Act No. 9054, but their mother units voted against it.

The plebiscite is set to take place in 2019, on January 21 and February 6.