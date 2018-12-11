Campus police file cases against members of Upsilon Sigma Phi and Alpha Phi Beta over an altercation last November 13

Published 9:34 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Police filed cases with the school's disciplinary council against students allegedly involved in fraternity-related violence.

UP Diliman vice chancellor for student affairs Jerwin Agpaoa confirmed this with Rappler on Tuesday, December 11.

Agpaoa said cases were filed on Monday, December 10, over an altercation between warring fraternities Upsilon Sigma Phi and Alpha Phi Beta (APB) last November 13.

University police were able to identify students involved in the incident, validated through "credible witnesses," Agpaoa said.

Agpaoa did not disclose the number of students facing disciplinary cases. He said, though, that police are still identifying more students involved, who will also face cases before the University Student Disciplinary Council (USDC).

They are accused of violating the UP code of student conduct, for "creating and/or engaging in disorder, tumult, breach of peace, or serious disturbance."

The cases come over 3 weeks since the university administration first said Upsilon and APB were involved in incidents of fraternity-related violence on campus.

What’s next? Now that cases have been filed, the USDC will hold hearings to further investigate and determine sanctions.

According to Agpaoa, the whole process could take about a month, with findings finalized by either January or February 2019.

Possible sanctions for breach of peace on campus include:

First violation: Suspension for 15 days to one semester or community service

Second violation: Suspension for one semester to one academic year

Third violation: Suspension of one academic year to expulsion

Both Upsilon and APB were also accused of breach of conduct.

Agpaoa said Upsilon is a registered fraternity, while APB is not. Upsilon's registration could be suspended, based on the following:

First violation: Suspension for one semester to one year

Second violation: Suspension for one year to 5 years

Third violation: Disqualification of registration for at least 5 years, until conditions imposed by the disciplinary council are met

In all cases, the group will also be made to pay actual damages.

What about other incidents? Police are still investigating the car chase that took place on campus last November 14, which also involved the two fraternities.

The aggrieved party in that incident, APB, has yet to file a formal complaint. But Agpaoa said university police may also choose to pursue a case.

The fraternity-related violence at UP Diliman has sparked outrage in the university. (READ: From walkouts to dismantled banners, UP community protests frat-related violence)

Shortly after Upsilon's centennial anniversary last November 18, a series of screenshots of offensive private chats – dubbed #LonsiLeaks – were attributed to fraternity members.

Facing scrutiny, UP president Danilo Concepcion promised to "root out [the] problem" of fraternity-related violence on campus. (READ: UP's gangland wars: A historical note) – Rappler.com