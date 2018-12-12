The Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order on a Mandaluyong court decision that prevented DOTr and LTFRB from blocking Angkas' operations

Published 11:18 AM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Soon, passengers won't be able to book rides from motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas again.

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on a Mandaluyong court decision that allowed Angkas to hit the streets again. Transportation officials received the TRO on Wednesday, December 12.

In an August 20 order, Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court granted a preliminary injuction to Angkas, preventing the government from blocking its operations. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) appealed this.

"Now, therefore, effective immediately and continuing until further orders from this court, You [LTFRB], the respondent [Angkas], the Presiding Judge, Regional Trial Court Brach 213 Mandaluyong City, your representatives, all other persons acting on your behalf are hereby RESTRAINED from implementing the assailed RTC order dated August 20 2018 in Civil Case No. R-MND-18-01453-SC," the dispositive portion of the SC order said.

This means that the government can block Angkas operations again.

With the High Court favoring them, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) told Rappler that the LTFRB will be issuing an order for its sheriffs to apprehend Angkas drivers. They will also issue another order for Angkas to stop its operations.

"Announcement would also address Angkas TNC (transport network company) and Angkas riders to cease and desist to avoid apprehension," said Goddes Libiran, DOTr communications director.

The LTFRB order will be out "hopefully within the week," Libiran said.

The regulatory board suspended Angkas in November 2017 for violating Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. The law does not allow private motorcycles to ferry passengers for a fee. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

Aside from the legal hurdle, transportation officials and advocates have long expressed concerns over the safety of passengers boarding motorcycles. (READ: Habal-habal: Understanding the true cost of a cheap ride)

According to government data, majority of vehicular crash incidents involve motorcycles. The Metro Manila Development Authority recorded a total of 21,403 incidents in 2016 – 203 of which resulted to death. (IN CHARTS: How deadly are Metro Manila roads?) – Rappler.com