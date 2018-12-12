While Bong Revilla praises the verdict on him, netizens say it's one amazing story!

Published 3:53 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's one of those amazing stories!

Netizens took to social media to protest the December 7 acquittal of former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr, taking inspiration from Revilla's famous TV series, "Kap’s Amazing Stories."

The Sandiganbayan special first division ruled via majority vote that Revilla is not guilty of earning P224.5 million worth of kickbacks through the pork barrel scam.

While Sandiganbayan spared Revilla, his former staff Richard Cambe and businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles were found guilty of plunder and sentenced to reclusion perpetua or imprisonment of at least 20 years and one day up to at most 40 years. (READ: TIMELINE: Bong Revilla's plunder case and the pork barrel scam)

Revilla praised the verdict, saying it proved there's justice in the country. (READ: Bong Revilla released: 'May hustisya pa sa ating bansa')

Many netizens felt otherwise as they flooded social media with memes mocking the former senator.

Twitter user @malacanaevents created a meme called "How to get away with Plunder." It is a cross reference between popular American drama series "How to get away with murder" and one of Revilla’s previous television shows, "Kap’s Amazing Stories."

Na-miss niyo ba 'to? Magbabalik na ang Kap's Amazing Stories sa TV, featuring 16 million ways to get away with plunder! pic.twitter.com/P2MrHmRsWN — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) December 7, 2018

Netizens also played with alleged conspiracy between the Duterte administration and the camp of Revilla.

The return of kaps amazing stories. pic.twitter.com/unvEGEuJAI — kean wick (@MagnificoKeanu) December 9, 2018

Here are some of the memes:

What do you think of Revilla’s acquittal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below! – Rappler.com