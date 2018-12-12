'In this age of misinformation, it's from Maria Ressa and TIME's Persons of the Year that we find the courage, the strength, and the inspiration to continue fighting for truth,' says human rights lawyer Chel Diokno

Published 2:25 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" along with other journalists under attack in their countries.

The others are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who are currently imprisoned in Myanmar, and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

Time called them "The Guardians" – journalists from different parts of the world who are "taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts, for speaking up and for speaking out."

Here are some statements of various personalities on Ressa’s recognition.

Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros

Every time a tyrant tries to arrest and incarcerate us, we become freer. Every time a dictator tries to crush us, we become stronger. Every time an authoritarian tries to diminish us, we become bigger. And every time a despot tries to scare us, we become braver.

Mabuhay to Maria and all the brave women fighting tyranny, deception, and misogyny!

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno

In this age of misinformation, it's from Maria Ressa and TIME's Persons of the Year that we find the courage, the strength, and the inspiration to continue fighting for truth.

Thank you for speaking truth to power, Maria.

Thank you for shining a light amidst the darkness.

Like many Filipinos, I stand with you!

Veteran election lawyer Romy Macalintal

A highly and much deserved accolade to an authentic defender of press freedom and freedom of expression.

May your tribe increase.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo

(When asked to react to Maria Ressa as Time "Person of the Year") That's the call of the awarding organization; it has its basis for awarding certain people.

(When asked if he agreed with it) Whether we agree or not it doesn't matter.

(When asked to describe the state of press freedom in the Philippines now) Since there are still critics attacking the administration, criticizing the administration, the freedom of expression in this country is a robust one. Nobody has been prosecuted for criticizing the administration. Those who have been charged are in connection not with their freedom of expression but for the commission of crimes.

