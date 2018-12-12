Not even his family knows where Ismael Fajardo is, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino tells reporters

Published 3:44 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ismael Fajardo, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's top 2 official sacked after being linked to recent multibillion-peso shabu (methamphetamine) shipments, has been missing for two months already.

This was confirmed by his former boss PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino during a press conference at their main headquarters on Wednesday, December 12.

"The last time na nakausap ko si Fadji (Fajardo) is mga two months ago, and nag-resign siya sa PDEA effective November 30 this year, noong na-implicate siya dito sa magnetic lifters (The last time I spoke to Fajardo was two months ago, and he resigned from PDEA effective November 30 this year, when he was implicated in the magnetic lifters issue)," Aquino said after being asked for updates.

His disappearance was first announced by Senator Richard Gordon, the Senate blue ribbon committee chairman who presided over the shabu shipment probe at the upper chamber of Congress.

Fajardo was linked to two shipments of drugs this year: the P2.4-billion shabu intercepted inside an abandoned magnetic lifter shipment at the Manila International Container Terminal, and the P11-billion missing shabu suspected to have been packed in similar magnetic lifters found in a Cavite warehouse.

According to Jimmy Guban, the former Customs intelligence officer who had admitted in congressional hearings that he took part in the arrangement of both shipments, Fajardo was closely working with Eduardo Acierto, the ex-cop who allegedly facilitated both shipments. He has also gone missing.

Guban said he took part in meetings with Fajardo and Acierto in the arrangement of the P2.4-billion shabu shipment. He did not share any information with his colleagues in the PDEA about the shipment.

Aquino said Fajardo has been missing since he filed for leave in October after being implicated in the shabu controversy.

"I tried to call him, to invite him to attend in the Senate and congressional hearings, but he was not answering. This time last month, he changed his phone number," Aquino said in a mix of English and Filipino.

PDEA agents were sent to Fajardo's home, Aquino said, but his wife and son said they also did not know where he is. – Rappler.com