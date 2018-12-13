PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde says Rolando Abundo Jr is suspected to be a member of a criminal gang involved in drug trafficking and gun-for-hire services

Published 1:44 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A “high-value target” was killed in a supposed shootout with police who were about to serve him with a search warrant in Makati on Wednesday night, December 12.

Cops said the shootout between police and Rolando Abundo Jr happened after the suspect allegedly shot at operatives who were about to serve him the warrant in nis home in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati.

Police said two people who lived with the suspect were injured in the incident and were recuperating in the hospital.

Eight other persons of interest, including Abundo’s brother, were invited to the police station for further questioning. The 8, who were in the house during the encounter, denied involvement in the activities of Abundo.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, who was at the crime site with National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar, said Abundo had two pending murder cases and was suspected to be a member of a criminal gang involved in drug trafficking and gun-for-hire services.

Upon search of the suspect's residence, police found 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million, drug paraphernalia, numerous high-powered firearms including a M203 grenade launcher, and M79 grenade launcher ammunition.

The operation was conducted by the NCRPO-Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Makati police, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. – Ben Nabong/Rappler.com