A Malay town board member is worried the dogs may bite those attending Simbang Gabi

Published 2:05 PM, December 13, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Stray dogs continue to roam the beaches of Boracay Island and pose dangers to tourists and residents.

Malay Sangguniang Bayan member Floribar Bautista urged the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist the full and strict implementation of the local ordinance on stray dogs.

“Ang mahirap pag naglalakad ang mga tao sa gabi, lalo na malapit ang Simbang Gabi, at makagat ng mga aso. Pag walang pambili ng gamot ang nakagat ng stray dogs, tayo pa ang sisihin,” he said on December 11.

(It would be dangerous with people walking at night, specially during Simbang Gabi, ang the dogs bite them. If the victim cannot buy medicines, they will blame the government.)

Bautista said dogs are roaming in the beach areas of Pinaungon and Bulabog in Barangay Balabag and are causing health hazards to tourists and residents.

“May mga dog owners na nakikita natin na kasama ang kanilang mga aso sa mga beach areas. Alam natin bawal sa ordinansa ang mga pet dogs sa public places, lalo na sa mga beaches natin,” the councilor added.

(We see dog owners walking their dogs in the beah areas, We all know local ordinances prohibit bringing pet dogs in public places, specially in the our beaches.)

Municipal Ordinance No. 92 series of 1996 states that “no animal is allowed to roam freely in the beaches and other public places in Boracay and if found roaming, the stray animals should be caught, impounded or disposed of by the authorized agents, or the barangay.”

Bautista also encouraged the practice of responsible pet ownership and the strict enforcement of municipal ordinance on rabies control in Malay, Aklan.

“Dapat may mga watch dogs tayo para magbantay at mahuli ang mga stray dogs sa Boracay. Kailangan tumulong din ang ibang aheniya ng gobyerno upang makontrol ang pagdami ng mga aso sa isla," he stressed.

(We must have watch dogs to guard against and apprehend stray dogs in Boracay. Other government agencies must also help to control the proliferation of stray dogs in the island.)

Under Municipal Ordinance No. 302, establishes a municipal rabies control and consultative committee to sustan the effective implementation of rabies control related programs and activities. – Rappler.com