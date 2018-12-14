The Olongapo RTC sentences the 4 Hong Kong residents to life imprisonment after they were caught by the PNP near the shore of Subic, Zambales, manufacturing shabu aboard a fishing boat in 2016

Published 3:19 PM, December 14, 2018

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – Four Chinese were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 Friday morning, December 14, for their involvement in the operation of a floating shabu laboratory aboard a fishing boat in the town of Subic.

Win Fai Lo, Shu Fook Leung, Kam Wah Kwok and Kwok Tung Chan, all from Hong Kong, were convicted for their involvement in the shabu laboratory operation on board the 50-meter vessel that was seized near the shore of Barangay Calapandayan, Subic, Zambales on July 11, 2016.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs Group discovered shabu manufacturing equipment in the seized vessel. The cops said the laboratory was capable of producing 25 kilos of shabu a day. Also confiscated was nearly half a kilo of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P2.2 million.

Authorities believed that the recovered shabu was a mere portion of the freshly-produced batch that had been picked up by local contacts in Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Subic while the boat was in open seas.

Authorities say the floating shabu laboratory was discovered through the help of local fishermen and arrested suspected shabu users. They told local police that “something” was happening inside the boat while at sea.

According to the PNP, Subic is the top among municipalities in Central Luzon with the most number of persons subjected to Oplan Double Barrel for consecutive years. – Rappler.com