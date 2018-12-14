'I will kill that idiot if he's involved' in drugs, says BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon of his son and namesake who was arrested in a drug operation in Naga City

Published 5:56 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Nicanor Faeldon said Friday, December 14, said he would "kill" his son and namesake if proven that he was a drug user.

Faeldon made the outburst during a live interview with ANC where he was asked about the arrest of this son, Nicanor Faeldon Jr, in drug operation in Naga City, Camarines Sur, that day.

"What I can assure everybody is that if my son is involved in any way, kahit na user, (even if he is a mere drug user) I will resign immediately and hunt him down. Ako na ang magpaparusa diyan (I will punish him myself) (if he's involved). That’s my assurance to the public. I don’t tolerate such [act].”

Bicol regional police said Faeldon Jr and two others were arrested with drug suspect Russel Lanuzo in the latter's home at 5 am on Friday, after police served Lanuzo a search warrant in his home in Naga City.

In statement released by his legal team, the BuCor chief was even more emphatic. “In any event, if the police investigation will show that my son, Nicanor Jr is indeed, a drug pusher and therefore a menace to society, then there will be no need to prosecute or to jail him. I will personally obliterate him from the face of the earth.”

Malacañang said on Friday that there would be no withewash of the investigation into the drug raid, which yielded 7 pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets with suspected shabu.

The elder Faeldon used to be chief of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) until he resigned following the congressional hearings on the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu in 2017.

Rather than getting the ax over the shabu fiasco, Faeldon was next appointed deputy administrator in the Office of Civil Defense in December 2017.

In November 2018, Duterte appointed Faeldon as director general of the BuCor, his third assignment in the current administration. The head of BuCor has the rank of undersecretary of the Department of Justice. – Rappler.com