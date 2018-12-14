The 18-day Feast of Señor Santo Niño de Kalibo begins January 2, 2019

Published 8:20 PM, December 14, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – With barely weeks to go, the organizers of the Ati-Atihan said it was 80% done with the preparations for the forthcoming Feast of Señor Santo Niño de Kalibo.

The Ati-Atihan festival will be held from from January 2 to January 20, 2019. The 18-day celebration will feature religious and tourism activities to attract more devotees, balikbayans and tourists to Kalibo, Aklan's world famous festival.

Kalibo Sto. Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc (Kasafi) has been preparing the festival for months and was finalizing the preparations the activities with the church, event organizers and the private sector partners.

“We are all set for the Ati-Atihan festivities with the help of stakeholders, the local police and other government agencies for a bigger and peaceful celebration of Santo Niño,” said Albert Meñez, chairperson of Kasafi.

Some of the events lined up are Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan pageant on January 11, Traffic Jam and Bikers Rally on January 12 to 13, Ati-Atihan Float Parade on January 14, Kaean-an sa Plaza, Ati-Atihan Bazaar and Hala Bira Ati-Atihan Nights from January 14 to 20.

Sinaot sa Calle on January 15 to 16, Street Party Sadsad on January 16 to 17, Kapuso Night on January 16, Aklan Higante Contest, Aklan Balikbayan Nigh and PAL Mabuhay Night on January 17, Color Wave 3.0 on January 18, Sadsad Ati-Atihan Contest and Hydro Kalibo x Electric Fusion 4 on January 19.

Opening liturgical rites and blessing of instruments will kick off the religious activities on January 2 at Kalibo Cathedral.

Other church activities are Paeapak of devotees, Pagbisita ag Paghatod sa Baryo kay Señor Santo Niño, Haead Pasaeamat and devotional novena.

Dawn penitential procession of caros and devotees will happen on January 19 while Pilgrims mass, Traslacion of Santo Niño de Kalibo, religious procession and torch parade of Santo Niño images on January 20 will culminate the two weeks celebration. – Rappler.com