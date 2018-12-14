(UPDATED) Unidentified gunmen waylay Councilor Ricardo Tan and his wife Nenita

Published 9:49 PM, December 14, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – A city councilor here and his wife survived an attack by unknown gunmen Friday evening, December 14.

Councilor Ricardo Tan was with his wife Nita when still unidentified assailants fired at their vehicle at Barangay Alangilan here around 6 pm Friday.

Senior Superintendent Francisco Ebreo, acting director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said the couple were on board a Nissan Patrol when they were shot several times by at least 3 suspects.

The Tan couple just came from their property in Talisay City, the Campuestohan Highland Resort, when they were waylaid by the assailants. They were on their way to Bacolod City.

Ebreo said the city official was able to drive their vehicle to the nearest police station to seek help. Police officers then brought them to a hospital.

He said the victims sustained abrasions from the broken glass of the car windows.

“Luckily, they were both unharmed,” Ebreo said.

He said the victims have yet to issue a statement, “they’re traumatized and shocked by the incident.”

Ebreo said they are still investigating the motive of the incident.

The initial police report said that the front part of the vehicle sustained 22 bullet holes, while 13 punctured the rear.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team recovered 24 empty shells of caliber 5.56 and 7 spent shells of caliber .45, – Rappler.com