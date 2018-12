Rappler compiles the Simbang Gabi schedules in key churches and chapels – including those in shopping malls – across the country

Published 11:17 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Planning to complete the Simbang Gabi this year?

For Christmas this year, Rappler compiled the Simbang Gabi schedules in key churches and chapels – including those in shopping malls – in different parts of the Philippines.

We have the schedules for two types of Simbang Gabi:

the dawn Masses, typically celebrated betwen 4 and 5 am, from December 16 to 24

the evening Masses, typically celebrated between 8 and 10 pm, from December 15 to 23

We will update this page as more schedules become available.

If you want to share your church's Simbang Gabi schedules with us, feel free to tweet us @rapplerdotcom or to email the author at kurt.delapena@rappler.com. Please include the keywords "Simbang Gabi schedule" in the subject line.

MANILA

MANILA CATHEDRAL

Cabildo Corner Beaterio Street, Intramuros, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

MINOR BASILICA OF SAN SEBASTIAN

Plaza del Carmen, Quiapo, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5 am



MINOR BASILICA OF THE BLACK NAZARENE

Plaza Miranda, Quiapo, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5 am



NUESTRA SEÑORA DE SALVACION PARISH

Anonas St., Sta. Mesa, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



QUEZON CITY

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHEDRAL

Cubao, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

7:30 pm (except on Sundays, when it is scheduled at 7:15 pm)

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



NATIONAL SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

New Manila, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8:00 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



CHURCH OF THE GESÙ

Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8:30 pm



SANTO DOMINGO CHURCH

Quezon Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



CHRIST THE KING PARISH

Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am



EDSA SHRINE

EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

7 pm (except on Sundays, when it is scheduled at 7:30 pm)

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:15 am

5:30 am



CHRIST THE KING PARISH

Atlas Street, Filinvest II, Batasan Hills, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5:30 pm



PASIG CITY



IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHEDRAL

Plaza Rizal, Malinao, Pasig

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm (except on Sundays, when it is scheduled at 9 pm)

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

2:30 am

3:30 am

4:30 am



MANDALUYONG CITY



OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH

Liko St. corner Mariveles St., Mandaluyong City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5:30 am

MARIKINA CITY



IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH

Concepcion Uno, Marikina City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

3:30 am

4:30 am

TAGUIG CITY



SM AURA PREMIER CHAPEL (San Pedro Calungsod Chapel)

SM Aura Premier, 26th Street Corner McKinley Parkway, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

MAKATI CITY



SANTUARIO DE SAN ANTONIO

McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am



GREENBELT CHAPEL

Greenbelt Park, Ayala Center, Makati City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am



SAN JUAN CITY



SANTUARIO DEL STO. CRISTO PARISH

San Juan City, Metro Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



PARAÑAQUE CITY



BACLARAN CHURCH

Redemptorist Road, Baclaran, Parañaque City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



CALOOCAN CITY



DIOCESAN SHRINE AND PARISH OF OUR LADY OF GRACE

East Grace Park, Caloocan City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

7: 30 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



PAMPANGA



OUR LADY OF VICTORY PARISH

Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

5:30 pm and 7:30 pm (except on Saturdays, when it is scheduled at 6 pm)

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA PARISH

San Antonio, Lubao, Pampanga

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

CAVITE

ST. MARY MAGDALENE PARISH

Kawit, Cavite

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



BATANGAS

SAINT SEBASTIAN CATHEDRAL

Lipa City, Batangas

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

NATIONAL SHRINE OF ST. PADRE PIO

Brgy. San Pedro, Santo Tomas, Batangas 4234

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



ST. FRANCIS XAVIER PARISH

Nasugbu, Batangas

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



CAGAYAN VALLEY



BASILICA MINORE OF OUR LADY OF PIAT

Piat, Cagayan

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



NATIONAL SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF THE VISITATION OF GUIBANG

Guibang, Gamu, Isabela

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



NUEVA ECIJA



SAN NICOLAS DE TOLENTINO CATHEDRAL

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



CEBU



BASILICA MINORE DEL STO. NIÑO DE CEBU

Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City, Cebu

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



ROXAS CITY



OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL PARISH

Roxas City, Capiz

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



ILOILO



ST. WILLIAM PARISH

Passi City, Iloilo

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



ST. JEROME PARISH

Duenas, Iloilo

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am



BOHOL



ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

Garcia-Hernandez, Bohol

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am



NEGROS OCCIDENTAL



ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

Bago City, Negros Occidental

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5 am



AGUSAN DEL SUR



ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL PARISH

Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

– Rappler.com