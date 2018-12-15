Police arrest Jayvee Canillo and his 3 companions after he was caught selling marijuana to an undercover cop

Published 2:16 PM, December 15, 2018

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Policemen arrested 4 suspects and confiscated P1.05 million worth of dried marijuana leaves in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pulung Maragul here past midnight on Saturday, December 15.

In a statement to the media, city police director Senior Superintendent Enrico Vargas said the operation was directed against Jayvee Canillo. 21, who was under surveillance for alleged drug pushing.

Around 12:30 am on Saturday, an unvercover cop was able to buy P500 worth of dried marijuana leaves from Canillo in the carport of the latter’s rented apartment. After the exchange, the suspect noticed the gesture made by the undercover policeman and realized he just sold illegal drugs to a cop.

Police pursued Canillo who reportedly ran inside the apartment, where they saw 3 other men in the act of arranging rolled bundles of dried marijuana leaves.

Policemen arrested Canillo and his companions identified as Charles Liclican, 26, of Baguio City; Nicole Meneses, 23, of Baguio City; and Joshua Manzano, 22, from Manila.

Seized inside the apartment were 35 rolled bundles of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated street value of P1.050 million.

The suspects face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler.com