Read in Tagalog and English the mass readings and gospel for Simbang Gabi day 2

Published 4:00 AM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, Rappler will house live streams for anticipated Simbang Gabi masses as they are celebrated across the Philippines and the world. Bookmark this page to watch the mass each night.

Rappler will also be releasing daily mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa



Gen 49:2.8-10



Noong mga araw na iyon, tinawag ni Jacob ang mga anak niya at kanyang sinabi: "Kayo mga anak, magsilapit sa akin, akong inyong ama ay sumandaling dinggin. Ikaw, Juda, ay papupurihan niyong mga anak ng Ina mong mahal, hawak mo sa leeg ang iyong kaaway, lahat mong kapatid sa iyo'y gagalang. Mabangis na leon, ang iyong larawan, muling nagkukubli matapos pumatay; ang tulad ni Juda'y leong nahihimlay, walang mangangahas lumapit sinuman. Hawak niya'y setrong tuon sa paanan, sagisag ng lakas at kapangyarihan; ito'y tataglayin hanggang sa dumatal ang tunay na Haring dito'y magtatangan."

Mabuting Balita



Mt 1:1-17



Ito ang lahi ni Hesukristo na mula sa angkan ni David na mula naman sa lahi ni Abraham.



Si Abraham ang ama ni Isaac; si Isaac ang ama ni Jacob na ama ni Juda at ng kanyang mga kapatid. Naging anak naman ni Juda kay Tamar sina Fares at Zara. Si Fares ang ama ni Esrom at si Esrom ang ama ni Aram. Si Aram ang ama ni Aminadab; si Aminadab ang ama ni Naason na ama naman ni Salmon. Naging anak ni Salmon kay Rahab si Booz, at naging anak naman ni Booz kay Ruth si Obed. Si Obed ang ama ni Jesse na ama ni Haring David.



Naging anak ni David si Solomon sa dating asawa ni Urias. Si Solomon naman ang ama ni Roboam. Si Roboam ang ama ni Abias, at si Abias ang ama ni Asa. Si Asa ang ama ni Josafat, at si Josafat ang ama ni Joram na siya namang ama ni Ozias. Itong si Ozias ay ama ni Jotam na ama ni Acaz, at si Acaz ang ama ni Ezequias. Si Ezequias ang ama ni Manases, at si Manases ang ama ni Amos na ama naman ni Josias. Si Josias ang ama ni Jeconias at ang kanyang mga kapatid. Panahon noon ng pagkakatapon ng mga Israelita sa Babilonia.



Matapos ang pagkakatapon sa Babilonia, naging anak ni Jeconias si Salatiel na ama ni Zorobabel. Si Zorobabel ang ama ni Abiud na ama ni Eliaquim, at si Eliaquim ang ama ni Azor. Si Azor ang ama ni Sadoc na ama ni Aquim; itong si Aquim ang ama ni Eliud. Si Eliud ang ama ni Eleazar; si Eleazar ang ama ni Matan na ama ni Jacob. At si Jacob ang ama ni Jose na asawa ni Maria. Si Maria naman ang ina ni Hesus na tinatawag na Kristo.



Samakatwid, labing-apat ang salinlahi mula kay Abraham hanggang kay David, labing-apat mula kay David hanggang sa pagkakatapon ng mga Israelita sa Babilonia, at labing-apat din mula sa pagkakatapon sa Babilonia hanggang kay Kristo.

ENGLISH:

First Reading



Gn 49:2.8-10



Jacob called his sons and said to them: “Assemble and listen, sons of Jacob, listen to Israel, your father.



You, Judah, shall your brothers praise – your hand on the neck of your enemies; the sons of your father shall bow down to you. Judah, like a lion’s whelp, you have grown up on prey, my son. He crouches like a lion recumbent, the king of beasts – who would dare rouse him? The scepter shall never depart from Judah, or the mace from between his legs, while tribute is brought to him, and he receives the peoples’ homage.”

Gospel

Mt 1:1-17



The book of the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham.



Abraham became the father of Isaac, Isaac the father of Jacob, Jacob the father of Judah and his brothers. Judah became the father of Perez and Zerah, whose mother was Tamar. Perez became the father of Hezron, Hezron the father of Ram, Ram the father of Amminadab. Amminadab became the father of Nahshon, Nahshon the father of Salmon, Salmon the father of Boaz, whose mother was Rahab. Boaz became the father of Obed, whose mother was Ruth. Obed became the father of Jesse, Jesse the father of David the king.



David became the father of Solomon, whose mother had been the wife of Uriah. Solomon became the father of Rehoboam, Rehoboam the father of Abijah, Abijah the father of Asaph. Asaph became the father of Jehoshaphat, Jehoshaphat the father of Joram, Joram the father of Uzziah. Uzziah became the father of Jotham, Jotham the father of Ahaz, Ahaz the father of Hezekiah. Hezekiah became the father of Manasseh, Manasseh the father of Amos, Amos the father of Josiah. Josiah became the father of Jechoniah and his brothers at the time of the Babylonian exile.



After the Babylonian exile, Jechoniah became the father of Shealtiel, Shealtiel the father of Zerubbabel, Zerubbabel the father of Abiud. Abiud became the father of Eliakim, Eliakim the father of Azor, Azor the father of Zadok. Zadok became the father of Achim, Achim the father of Eliud, Eliud the father of Eleazar. Eleazar became the father of Matthan, Matthan the father of Jacob, Jacob the father of Joseph, the husband of Mary. Of her was born Jesus who is called the Christ.



Thus the total number of generations from Abraham to David is fourteen generations; from David to the Babylonian exile, fourteen generations; from the Babylonian exile to the Christ, fourteen generations.

Scripture readings courtesy of Word & Life Publications.

Have a wonderful day and a happy Christmas! –Rappler.com

SIMBANG GABI GOSPELS MASTERLIST

WATCH LIVE: Simbang Gabi 2018

LIST: Simbang Gabi schedules across the Philippines

Day 1 - December 16, 2018

Day 2 - December 17, 2018

Day 3 - December 18, 2018

Day 4 - December 19, 2018

Day 5 - December 20, 2018

Day 6 - December 21, 2018

Day 7 - December 22, 2018

Day 8 - December 23, 2018

Day 9 - December 24, 2018

Christmas Day - December 25, 2018