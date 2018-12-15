Rappler brings you the 9 days of Simbang Gabi – live, on video – from different churches around the Philippines and around the world

Published 6:19 PM, December 15, 2018

Stay tuned for the first anticipated Simbang Gabi at 7 pm on Saturday, December 15, courtesy of Sambuhay TV.

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to complete the Simbang Gabi?

Of course it is best to go to church in the flesh. But if it is physically impossible for you to do so, we’ve got you covered.

Rappler brings you the 9 days of Simbang Gabi – live, on video – from different churches around the Philippines and around the world.

Bookmark this page to watch each day of the traditional 9 days of Masses in preparation for Christmas. – Rappler.com