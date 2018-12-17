Read in Tagalog and English the mass readings and gospel for Simbang Gabi day 3

MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rappler will also be releasing daily mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa



Jer 23:5-8



"Nalalapit na ang araw," sabi ng Panginoon, "na pasisibulin ko mula sa lahi ni David ang isang sangang matuwid, isang hari na buong karunungang maghahari. Paiiralin niya sa buong lupain ang batas at katarungan. Magiging matiwasay ang Juda sa panahon ng kanyang pamamahala, at ang Israel ay mapayapang mamumuhay. Ito ang pangalang itatawag sa kanya: 'Ang

Panginoon ay Matuwid.' "



Sinasabi ng Panginoon, "Darating nga ang panahon na ang mga tao'y di na manunumpa nang ganito: 'Nariya't buhay ang Panginoong nagpalaya sa Israel mula sa Egipto.' Sa halip, sasabihin nila, 'Saksi ko ang Panginoon na nagpalaya sa mga Israelita mula sa lupain sa hilaga at sa lahat ng lupaing pinagtapunan ko sa kanila. Babalik sila sa sariling lupa at doon muling mamumuhay.' "

Mabuting Balita



Mt 1:18-24



Ganito ang pagkapanganak kay Hesukristo. Si Maria na kanyang ina at si Jose ay nakatakda nang pakasal. Ngunit bago sila nakasal, si Maria'y natagpuang nagdadalang-tao. Ito'y sa pamamagitan ng Espiritu Santo. Isang taong matuwid itong si Jose na kanyang magiging asawa, ngunit ayaw niyang mapahiya si Maria, kaya ipinasiya niyang hiwalayan ito nang lihim. Samantalang iniisip ni Jose ito, napakita sa kanya sa panaginip ang isang anghel ng Panginoon. Sabi nito sa kanya, "Jose, anak ni David, huwag kang matakot na tuluyang pakasalan si Maria, sapagkat siya'y naglihi sa pamamagitan ng Espiritu Santo. Manganganak siya ng isang lalaki at ito'y pangangalanan mong. Hesus, sapagkat siya ang magliligtas

sa kanyang bayan sa kanilang mga kasalanan."



Nangyari ang lahat ng ito upang matupad ang sinabi ng Panginoon sa pamamagitan ng propeta: "Maglilihi ang isang dalaga at manganganak ng isang lalaki, at tatawagin itong Emmanuel," ang kahuluga'y "Kasama natin ang Diyos." Nang magising si Jose, sinunod niya ang utos ng anghel ng Panginoon; pinakasalan niya si Maria. Ngunit hindi ginalaw ni Jose si Maria hanggang sa maipanganak nito ang isang sanggol na lalaki na pinanganlan nga niyang Hesus.

ENGLISH:

First Reading



Jer 23:5-8



“Behold, the days are coming,” says the Lord, “when I will raise up a righteous shoot to David. As king he shall reign and govern wisely, he shall do what is just and right in the land. In his days Judah shall be saved, Israel shall dwell in security. This is the name they give him: ‘The Lord our justice.’ ”



“Therefore, the days will come,” says the Lord, “when they shall no longer say, ‘As the Lord lives, who brought the Israelites out of the land of Egypt’; but rather, ‘As the Lord lives, who brought the descendants of the house of Israel up from the land of the north,’ and from all the lands to which I banished them. They shall again live on their own land.”

Gospel



Mt 1:18-25



This is how the birth of Jesus Christ came about. When his mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found with child through the Holy Spirit. Joseph her husband, since he was a righteous man, yet unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly. Such was his intention when, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”



All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: “Behold, the virgin shall be with child and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’ ” When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home. He had no relations with her until she bore a son, and he named him Jesus.

