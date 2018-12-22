Read in Tagalog and English the Mass readings and gospel for Simbang Gabi day 8

Published 4:00 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena Masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night Mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn Mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year, Rappler will house live streams for anticipated Simbang Gabi Masses as they are celebrated across the Philippines and the world. Bookmark this page to watch the Mass each night.

Rappler will also be releasing daily Mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend Mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa



Mik 5:1-4



Ito ang sinasabi ng Panginoon: Betlehem Efrata, bagamat pinakamaliit ka sa mga angkan ni Juda ay sa iyo magmumula ang isang maghahari sa Israel. Ang pinagmula'y buhat pa nang una, mula pa noong unang panahon.



Kaya nga, ang bayan ng Panginoon ay ibibigay niya sa kamay ng mga kaaway hanggang sa isilang ng babae ang sanggol na maghahari. Pagkatapos, babalik sa Israel ang nalabi sa bansang ito.



Pagdating ng haring yaon, pamamahalaan niya ang Israel sa pamamagitan ng kapangyarihan ng Panginoon; taglay niya ang kadakilaan ng pangalan ng Panginoon na kanyang Diyos. At ang Israel ay mamumuhay na ligtas, sapagkat ang haring yaon ay kikilalanin ng buong sanlibutan. Sa kanya magmumula ang kapayapaan natin.

Ikalawang Pagbasa



Heb 10:5-10



Noong si Kristo'y manaog sa sanlibutan, sinabi niya sa Diyos, "Ang mga hain at handog na mga hayop ay hindi mo ibig, kaya't inihanda mo ang aking katawan upang maging hain. Hindi mo kinalugdan ang mga handog na susunugin at ang mga handog dahil sa kasalanan. Kaya't aking sinabi, 'Narito ako, O Diyos, upang tupdin ang iyong kalooban' – Ayon sa nasusulat sa Kasulatan tungkol sa akin."



Sinabi muna niya, "Hindi mo inibig o kinalugdan ang mga hain at handog na mga hayop, mga handog na susunugin at mga handog dahil sa kasalanan" – bagamat ito'y inihahandog ayon sa Kautusan. Saka niya sinabi, "Narito ako upang tupdin ang iyong kalooban." Inalis ng Diyos ang unang handog at pinalitan ng handog ni Kristo.



At dahil sa kanyang pagsunod sa kalooban ng Diyos, nilinis tayo ni Hesukristo sa ating mga kasalanan sa pamamagitan ng minsang pag-hahandog ng kanyang sarili at iyo'y sapat na.

Mabuting Balita



Lu 1:39-45



Hindi nagtagal at si Maria'y nagmamadaling pumunta sa isang bayan sa kaburulan ng Juda. Pagdating sa bahay ni Zacarias, binati niya si Elisabet.



Nang marinig ni Elisabet ang bati ni Maria, naggagalaw ang sanggol sa kanyang tiyan. Napuspos ng Espiritu Santo si Elisabet, at buong galak na sinabi, "Pinagpala ka sa mga babae, at pinagpala rin ang dinadala mo sa iyong sinapupunan! Sino ako upang dalawin ng ina ng aking Panginoon? Sapagkat pagkarinig ko ng iyong bati ay naggagalaw sa tuwa ang sanggol sa aking tiyan.



Mapalad ka sapagkat nanalig kang matutupad ang ipinasabi sa iyo ng Panginoon!"

ENGLISH:

First Reading



Mi 5:1-4



Thus says the Lord: You, Bethlehem–Ephrathah, too small to be among the clans of Judah, from you shall come forth for me one who is to be ruler in Israel; whose origin is from of old, from ancient times.



The Lord will give them up, until the time when she who is to give birth has borne, and the rest of his kindred shall return to the children of Israel.



He shall stand firm and shepherd his flock by the strength of the Lord, in the majestic name of the Lord, his God. And they shall remain, for now his greatness shall reach to the ends of the earth.



He shall be peace.

Second Reading



Heb 10:5-10



Brothers and sisters:

When Christ came into the world, he said: “Sacrifice and offering you did not desire, but a body you prepared for me; in holocausts and sin offerings you took no delight. Then I said, ‘As is written of me in the scroll, behold, I come to do your will, O God.’ ”



First he says, “Sacrifices and offerings, holocausts and sin offerings, you neither desired nor delighted in.” (These are offered according to the law.) Then he says, “Behold, I come to do your will.”



He takes away the first to establish the second. By this “will,” we have been consecrated through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.

Gospel



Lk 1:39-45



Mary set out and traveled to the hill country in haste to a town of Judah, where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.



When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy. Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

Scripture readings courtesy of Word & Life Publications.

Have a wonderful day and a happy Christmas! –Rappler.com

SIMBANG GABI GOSPELS MASTERLIST

WATCH LIVE: Simbang Gabi 2018

LIST: Simbang Gabi schedules across the Philippines

Day 1 - December 16, 2018

Day 2 - December 17, 2018

Day 3 - December 18, 2018

Day 4 - December 19, 2018

Day 5 - December 20, 2018

Day 6 - December 21, 2018

Day 7 - December 22, 2018

Day 8 - December 23, 2018

Day 9 - December 24, 2018

Christmas Day - December 25, 2018