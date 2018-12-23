Read in Tagalog and English the Mass readings and gospel for Simbang Gabi day 9

MANILA, Philippines – One of the treasured traditions of the Christmas season in the Philippines is attending of novena Masses leading up to Christmas day, more popularly known as Simbang Gabi (night Mass) or Misa de Gallo (dawn Mass).

For 9 days, Filipino Catholics troop to churches as part of the preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rappler will also be releasing daily Mass readings and gospels for those who will not be able to attend Mass. You can read Tagalog and English versions of the day’s scripture below.

TAGALOG:

Unang Pagbasa



2 Sam 7:1-5, 8-12.14.16



Si David ay panatag nang nakatira sa kanyang bahay. Sa tulong ng Panginoon, hindi na siya ginambala ng kanyang mga kaaway. Tinawag niya si Natan at sinabi, "Nakikita mong nakatira ako sa tahanang sedro, ngunit ang Kaban ng Tipan ay sa tolda lamang." Sumagot si Natan, "Isagawa mo ang iyong iniisip, sapagkat ang Panginoon ay sumasaiyo."



Ngunit nang gabing iyo'y sinabi ng Panginoon kay Natan, "Ganito ang sabihin mo kay David: 'Ipagtatayo mo ba ako ng tahanan? Inalis kita sa pagpapastol ng tupa upang gawing pinuno ng bayang Israel. Kasama mo ako saanmang dako at lahat mong mga kaaway ay aking nilipol. Gagawin kong dakila ang iyong pangalan tulad ng mga dakilang tao sa daigdig. Bibigyan ko ang Israel ng kanyang lupa at doon ko patitirahin. Wala nang gagambala sa kanila roon: wala nang aalipin sa kanila tulad noong una, buhat nang maglagay ako ng hukom nila. Magiging payapa ka sapagkat wala nang gagambala sa iyo. Bukod dito, akong Panginoon ay nagsasabi sa iyo: Patatatagin ko ang iyong sambahayan. Pagkamatay mo, isa sa iyong mga anak ang ipapalit ko sa iyo. Patatatagin ko ang kanyang kaharian.



Kikilanlin ko siyang anak at ako nama'y magiging ama niya. Magiging matatag ang iyong sambahayan, ang iyong kaharia'y hindi mawawaglit sa aking paningin at mananatili ang iyong trono.' "

Mabuting Balita



Lu 1:67-79



Noong panahong iyon, napuspos ng Espiritu Santo si Zacarias na ama ni Juan at nagpahayag ng ganito: "Purihin ang Panginoong Diyos ng Israel! Sapagkat nilingap niya at pinalaya ang kanyang bayan, at nagpadala siya sa atin ng isang makapangyarihang Tagapagligtas, mula sa lipi ni David na kanyang lingkod. Ipinangako niya sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga banal na propeta noong una, na ililigtas niya tayo sa ating mga kaaway, at sa kamay ng lahat ng napopoot sa atin. Ipinangako rin niya na kahahabagan ang ating mga magulang at aalalahanin ang kanyang mga banal na tipan. Iyan ang sumpang binitiwan niya sa ating amang si Abraham, na ililigtas tayo sa ating mga kaaway, upang walang takot na makasamba sa kanya, at maging banal at matuwid sa kanyang paningin, habang tayo'y nabubuhay. Ikaw naman, anak, ay tatawaging propeta ng Kataas-taasan; sapagkat mauuna ka sa Panginoon upang ihanda ang kanyang mga daraanan, at ituro sa kanyang bayan ang landas ng kaligtasan, ang kapatawaran ng kanilang mga kasalanan. Sapagkat lubhang mahabagin ang ating Diyos; magbubukang-liwayway sa atin ang araw ng kaligtasan upang magbigayliwanag sa mga nasa kadiliman at nasa lilim ng kamatayan, at patnubayan tayo tungo sa daan ng kapayapaan."

ENGLISH:

First Reading



2 Sm 7:1-5, 8-12.14.16



When King David was settled in his palace, and the Lord had given him rest from his enemies on every side, he said to Nathan the prophet, “Here I am living in a house of cedar, while the ark of God dwells in a tent!” Nathan answered the king, “Go, do whatever you have in mind, for the Lord is with you.”



But that night the Lord spoke to Nathan and said: “Go, tell my servant David, ‘Thus says the Lord: Should you build me a house to dwell in? It was I who took you from the pasture and from the care of the fl ock to be commander of my people Israel. I have been with you wherever you went, and I have destroyed all your enemies before you. And I will make you famous like the great ones of the earth. I will fi x a place for my people Israel; I will plant them so that they may dwell in their place without further disturbance. Neither shall the wicked continue to affl ict them as they did of old, since the time I fi rst appointed judges over my people Israel. I will give you rest from all your enemies. The Lord also reveals to you that he will establish a house for you. And when your time comes and you rest with your ancestors, I will raise up your heir after you, sprung from your loins, and I will make his Kingdom fi rm. I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me. Your house and your kingdom shall endure forever before me; your throne shall stand fi rm forever.’ ”

Gospel



Lk 1:67-79



Zechariah, the father of John, filled with the Holy Spirit, prophesied, saying: “Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; for he has come to his people and set them free. He has raised up for us a mighty Savior, born of the house of his servant David. Through his prophets he promised of old that he would save us from our enemies, from the hands of all who hate us. He promised to show mercy to our fathers and to remember his holy covenant. This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham: to set us free from the hand of our enemies, free to worship him without fear, holy and righteous in his sight all the days of our life. You, my child, shall be called the prophet of the Most High, for you will go before the Lord to prepare his way, to give his people knowledge of salvation by the forgiveness of their sins. In the tender compassion of our God, the dawn from on high shall break upon us, to shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death, and to guide our feet into the way of peace.”

